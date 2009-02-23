The Bottom Line: Bass On Top

© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Published February 23, 2009 at 10:16 AM MST
Thanks to fellow bassist Milt Hinton's prodding, Oscar Pettiford moved to New York and became one of bebop's most innovative musicians.
Courtesy of Bethlehem Archives
There's a good reason why the contrabass resides at the center of nearly every rhythm section and every mix in the recorded history of jazz music. Notes from an unamplified double bass rank among the most beautiful man-made sounds; in jazz, the creator of those notes is always in the middle of the action, charting the harmonic direction of a band and plotting the rhythmic narrative as both an accompanist and a soloist.

It's no small task, but here are five musicians who performed the duty with aplomb.

Copyright 2009 WBGO

Josh Jackson
Josh Jackson is the associate general manager for content at WRTI in Philadelphia.
See stories by Josh Jackson