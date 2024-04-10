© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Interviews

Old 97’s coming to Laramie and Jackson.

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published April 10, 2024 at 9:45 AM MDT
Old 97’s coming to Laramie and Jackson.

Thirty years after the release of their powerhouse debut Hitchhike to Rhome, alt-country pioneers Old 97’s are celebrating with their lucky 13th studio album American Primitive on ATO Records. They’ve released the official video for first single “Where The Road Goes” which features Peter Buck on guitar. The Old 97’s tour comes to Laramie April 19th at the Gryphon Theatre and to Jackson April 21st at Center for the Arts. Grady Kirkpatrick spoke with lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Rhett Miller about the band’s longevity and the inspiration behind the new music.

Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
