Old 97’s coming to Laramie and Jackson.

Old 97’s - Where The Road Goes (Official Video)





Thirty years after the release of their powerhouse debut Hitchhike to Rhome, alt-country pioneers Old 97’s are celebrating with their lucky 13th studio album American Primitive on ATO Records. They’ve released the official video for first single “Where The Road Goes” which features Peter Buck on guitar. The Old 97’s tour comes to Laramie April 19th at the Gryphon Theatre and to Jackson April 21st at Center for the Arts. Grady Kirkpatrick spoke with lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Rhett Miller about the band’s longevity and the inspiration behind the new music.