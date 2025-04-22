© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Selenium – Helpful or Harmful? #484: Arthur W. Kilness Papers

Published April 22, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Flyer announcing a presentation by Dr. Arthur W. Kilness at the University of Wyoming titled “Selenium Toxicity in the Western U.S. – Effects on Man and Wildlife”, April 9, 1986. Box 7, Arthur W. Kilness papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Flyer announcing a presentation by Dr. Arthur W. Kilness at the University of Wyoming titled “Selenium Toxicity in the Western U.S. – Effects on Man and Wildlife”, April 9, 1986. Box 7, Arthur W. Kilness papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Letter from Dr. Arthur W. Kilness to Dr. Walter Willett regarding selenium data from western South Dakota, January 11, 1983. Box 3, Arthur W. Kilness papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Letter from Dr. Arthur W. Kilness to Dr. Walter Willett regarding selenium data from western South Dakota, January 11, 1983. Box 3, Arthur W. Kilness papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Form letter from the Harvard University School of Public Health regarding a study of selenium, 1984. Box 3, Arthur W. Kilness papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Form letter from the Harvard University School of Public Health regarding a study of selenium, 1984. Box 3, Arthur W. Kilness papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Article titled “Effects of selenium on plants, animals studied”, January 10, 1976. Box 3, Arthur W. Kilness papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Article titled “Effects of selenium on plants, animals studied”, January 10, 1976. Box 3, Arthur W. Kilness papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Dr. Arthur Kilness of Rapid City, South Dakota devoted more than thirty-five years of his career to the study of selenium. He was particularly interested in selenium because of the high concentrations which are often found in the alkaline soils in South Dakota.

Selenium is a naturally occurring chemical element, usually found in rocks. Its original source was probably volcanic activity. It enters the soil and water through weathering of selenium-rich rocks.

Microscopic levels of selenium found in nuts, grains and grasses help keep humans and animals healthy. But what happens when too much selenium is consumed?

Kilness knew that plants grown in selenium-rich soils posed a threat to wildlife and domestic livestock. High doses of selenium are five times more poisonous that arsenic. Kilness cautioned hunters and fishermen. Fish living in water with high concentrations of selenium pose a danger to the anglers who catch and eat them. Similarly, ducks and geese can accumulate unhealthy levels of selenium in their flesh, making them unfit for human consumption.

See the Arthur W. Kilness papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

 

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center