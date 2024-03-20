Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 20

A former Laramie resident won a Grammy during the recent music award show. The Laramie Boomerang reports Shelby Means won in the best bluegrass album category with the band Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. She’s been a part of the group for about two years.

Two Rock Springs girls were recently recognized for achieving the Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouts of America. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports to reach that rank, members must earn 21 merit badges. Elizabeth Burton earned over 40 and Rileigh Trautman earned over 50. They are the founding members of Troop 307.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has wrapped up its participation in the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. Oil City News reports it’s aimed at improving highway safety during high-risk periods. Highway Patrol tracked its activity and kept an eye out for safety violations during the first couple of weeks of March.

And the Alliance for Historic Wyoming is looking to honor those dedicated to historic preservation in the state. They are accepting nominations for their first annual awards through March 31.