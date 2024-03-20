© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 20, 2024 at 11:18 AM MDT

A former Laramie resident won a Grammy during the recent music award show. The Laramie Boomerang reports Shelby Means won in the best bluegrass album category with the band Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. She’s been a part of the group for about two years.

Two Rock Springs girls were recently recognized for achieving the Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouts of America. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports to reach that rank, members must earn 21 merit badges. Elizabeth Burton earned over 40 and Rileigh Trautman earned over 50. They are the founding members of Troop 307.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has wrapped up its participation in the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. Oil City News reports it’s aimed at improving highway safety during high-risk periods. Highway Patrol tracked its activity and kept an eye out for safety violations during the first couple of weeks of March.

And the Alliance for Historic Wyoming is looking to honor those dedicated to historic preservation in the state. They are accepting nominations for their first annual awards through March 31.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel