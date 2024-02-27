© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 27, 2024 at 12:28 PM MST

A Lander artist will be leaving his mark in two Michigan cities. The Riverton Ranger reports sculptor David Alan Clark has been commissioned to create two bronze statues to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The two sister cities exist on opposite shores of the Saint Joseph River where the completed monuments will be united by an existing bridge and two miles of walking path.

A Wind River High School senior has pinned 100 wins in wrestling over his career. County10 reports Aidan Ruby made that achievement during State Wrestling.

Colorado State University swimmers came out to show solidarity with the University of Wyoming Swim and Dive team following the crash last week that claimed three UW swimmers’ lives. On Friday morning, CSU social media pages posted pictures of their swimmers with UW logos and messages of support drawn on their bodies and the caption “Swimming with our rivals in our hearts today.”

And, a GoFundMe has been set up to help offset travel, funeral, and other expenses for the families of the three UW swimmers killed in the crash. It will be divided equally among them.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
