Wyoming Public Media hosts StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative

Update

StoryCorps has arrived in Cheyenne! Drop by to take a photo with the famous StoryCorps Mobile Recording Booth at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. You can also sign up to share your own story (virtual or in-person) and RSVP to attend our Opening Reception this Friday, July 22nd from Noon-2pm (open to the public). Enjoy refreshments and meet staff from StoryCorps and Wyoming Public Media!

StoryCorps, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, announces its 2022 Military Voices Initiative tour, made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and undertaken in partnership with veteran service organizations across the country. StoryCorps will honor veterans and members of the military community in Wyoming by collecting their oral histories.

StoryCorps’ MobileBooth—an Airstream trailer outfitted with a recording studio—will be parked at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. The organization will offer both in-person (July 18th-29th) and virtual recording opportunities. If you are in the Cheyenne area, stop by for a photo with the famous MobileBooth, meet the StoryCorps team, and enjoy the lovely grounds of the Botanic Gardens!

Join us for a Listening Event

Wyoming Public Media and StoryCorps will host a special listening event and opening reception at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens on Friday, July 22nd from Noon to 2 p.m. (open to the public). Join us for shared stories, refreshments, and Q&A. RSVP for this listening event here.

“The 2022 Military Voices visit to Cheyenne marks the fourth StoryCorps visit to Wyoming. Wyoming Public Media is proud to partner with this initiative that highlights the voices of Wyomingites.” - WPM General Manager Christina Kuzmych

