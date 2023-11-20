BuffaloGrass with host Kelli Trujillo

Kelli Trujillo

Kelli Trujillo came to Wyoming for graduate school and earned both MS and Ph.D. degrees in geology and paleontology from the University of Wyoming. She loved Wyoming so much that she decided to stay, and she currently works at UW doing research in geochronology.

Kelli’s love of acoustic music covers many genres including bluegrass, folk, Americana, and Celtic, and she plays several instruments including mandolin, guitar, banjo, and concertina. She has been a member of many Wyoming bands such as Trouble In The Yard, The Jalan Crossland Band, Black Crow-White Crow, The ‘Zarks, J Shogren Shanghai’d, Pluck!, and Strawberry Jam. She also enjoys playing with friends at folk and bluegrass jams as well as in a weekly Irish session.