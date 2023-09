Date/Time: Saturday, October 28th, from 7-9 pm

Location: Laramie Railroad Depot

Attire: Halloween costumes/retro attire (optional)

Music: Retro Cocktail music/Darrell Brogdon DJ

Food: Cash bar serving Tiki style drinks

Tickets: On sale beginning Sept 15 via UW ticket office

$25 per person with maximum of 125 tickets.

- Visit our Box Office in person

(12-6pm, Monday - Friday)

- Give us a call at (307)766-6666 during business hours

- Click the link to purchase online:

UW Ticket Office