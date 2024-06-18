Wyoming Public Radio brings you a live broadcast from Melvin Brewing in Alpine July 3rd featuring music from Batdorf and Brother Wolf.

We’re kick-starting the 4th of July holiday and celebrating our recent additions of FM signals on 91.7 in Alpine and 89-point-9 in Alta.

Listen in or join us at Melvin Brewing outside on the patio near the shores of the Palisades Reservoir in Alpine, Wyoming Wednesday July 3rd from 6 to 7pm. Live music from Batdorf and Brother Wolf on Wyoming Public Radio and streaming at https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

