Wyoming Public Radio brings you a live broadcast from Melvin Brewing

Wyoming Public Radio | By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published June 18, 2024 at 2:12 PM MDT
Batdorf and Brother Wolf
Melvin Brewing
Wyoming Public Radio brings you a live broadcast from Melvin Brewing in Alpine July 3rd featuring music from Batdorf and Brother Wolf.

We’re kick-starting the 4th of July holiday and celebrating our recent additions of FM signals on 91.7 in Alpine and 89-point-9 in Alta.

Listen in or join us at Melvin Brewing outside on the patio near the shores of the Palisades Reservoir in Alpine, Wyoming Wednesday July 3rd from 6 to 7pm. Live music from Batdorf and Brother Wolf on Wyoming Public Radio and streaming at https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org
Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
See stories by Grady Kirkpatrick
