Transmission & Streaming Issues

This page will update you on issues with Wyoming Public Media's over-the-air and streaming signals.

Sundance - WPR (91.5)

(7-21-22) — WPR (91.5) Sundance is experiencing audio delivery issues. An engineer will be going to the site to make repairs on Monday, July 25th.

Casper - WPR (91.3)

(7-8-22) — Casper will be off the air today so tower crews can repair a damaged antenna. We hope to return to the air by late-afternoon.



UPDATE (7-9-22 / 9:00am) - WPR will be off the air in Casper today (Saturday) while we complete antenna repairs. We hope to return to the air about 3pm this afternoon.

UPDATE (7-9-22 / 1:00pm) - WPR is now back to normal in Casper - WPR (91.3)

(6-28-22) — Casper will be off the air today so tower crews can repair a damaged antenna. We hope to return to the air by mid-afternoon.

UPDATE (6-28-22 / 1:00pm) - Service has been restored.

Laramie/Cheyenne - WYSounds (103.5) & Classical WY (88.5)

(6-9-22) — In the next several weeks, you may experience intermittent periods of signal degradation mainly on our Classical and Wyoming Sound channels. We are working on our equipment and hoping to resolve this issue soon. Thanks for your patience.

Rock Springs - WPR (90.5)

(6-6-22) — 90.5 (WPR) will be at low power Monday afternoon and off the air for a short time during tower maintenance.

Thermopolis - WPR (91.3)

(5-4-22) — 91.3 (WPR) is off the air. We will be going to the site for repairs.



UPDATE (5-14-22 / 9:00am) - The antenna and tower were severely damaged in a recent storm. (Photos). The station will remain off-the-air until repairs can be made.

Copper Mountain Tower Damage

Worland - WPR (94.1)

(4-22-22) — 94.1 (WPR) is off the air We will be going to the site for repairs.



UPDATE (4-28-22 / 9:00am) - Issues have been corrected and the transmitter is back on the air.

Gillette - WPR (90.9)

(1-4-22) — 90.9 (WPR) is off the air. We are sending an engineer to the site for repairs.



UPDATE (1-7-22 / 11:00am) - Issues have been corrected and the transmitter is back on the air.

NETWORK WIDE - WPR, WYSounds, Classical WY & Jazz WY

(12-30-21) — The main studios in Laramie are experiencing a major problem with audio routing. Engineers are working to correct the issue.



UPDATE (12-30-21 / 8:00am) - Issues have been corrected and audio has been restored to all channels.

Pinedale - WPR (90.9)

(12-28-21) — 90.9 (WPR) is off the air due to a power outage. Rocky Mountain Power estimates that power will be restored by early afternoon.



UPDATE (12-28-21 / 6:00pm) - Power has been restored.

Buffalo - WPR (90.5)

(12-13-21) — 90.5 (WPR) can now be found at 91.3 (WPR).

Jackson - WPR (90.3)

(10-25-21) — 90.3 (WPR) will be off the air for a short period of time around 2pm today to work on the station antenna. Work should be completed in less than an hour.



UPDATE (10-25-21 / 3:00pm) - Work has been completed.

Sheridan, Douglas and Cody (WPR). Cody and Sheridan (WY Sounds)

(10-25-21) - We are experiencing problems with our main satellite uplink that distributes our signal around Wyoming. We are using backup systems to deliver our audio however the backup system are not working in Sheridan, Douglas and Cody. We are working to establish backup in these cities.



UPDATE (10-27-21 / 3:00pm) - The replacement part for the satellite uplink arrived today. It has been installed and the network restored to normal.

Douglas - WPR (91.7) WY Sounds (HD3) and Classical WY (HD2)

(10-20-21) — 91.7 (WPR), HD3 (WY Sounds) and HD2 (Classical WY is off the air due to a power failure in the Douglas area.



UPDATE (10-20-21 / 4:00pm) - Power has been restore and the station is back on the air.

Thermopolis - WPR (91.3) WY Sounds (97.1) and Classical WY (106.5)

(10-15-21) — 91.3 (WPR), 97.1 (WY Sounds) and 106.5 (Classical WY is off the air from ice damage from last week's storm. Engineers are enroute with replacement parts to restore service.



UPDATE (10-19-21 / 8:00am) - Parts have been ordered for the satellite dish that receives the audio. Manufacturer says this could be some time. We are looking for alternatives to supply audio to the site via microwave. We hope to have everything working through a backup system in the next few days.



- Parts have been ordered for the satellite dish that receives the audio. Manufacturer says this could be some time. We are looking for alternatives to supply audio to the site via microwave. We hope to have everything working through a backup system in the next few days. UPDATE (10-20-21 / 11:00am) - We are setting up an alternative like to feed the transmitter site. We hope to have everything working through a backup system in the next day or so.



Cody - WPR (90.1)(10-13-21) — 90.1 (WPR) is operating at reduced power due to damage to the transmitter. We are evaluating repairs or replacement of equipment. We will get full power restored as soon as possible.



UPDATE (10-25-21 / 5:00pm) - Replacement part for the transmitter has been submitted to UW for approval. This can be a slow process. Please be patient.

Paul Montoya - Director of Engineering