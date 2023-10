What do you think of the near-missed government shutdown?

For more information, see: https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/politics-government/2023-09-28/the-looming-government-shutdown-will-delay-the-farm-bill-as-well

By contributing your comment, you consent to the possibility of having it read on the air. WPM/NPR Community Discussion Rules.

Please post your comments at the end of this page.