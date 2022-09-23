© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
The Modern West

Caught In The Current: Cowboy Up Part 2

Published January 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM MST

In Rock Springs, Wyoming, we follow the treacherous paths of two young women. Larissa endures one trauma after another and soon finds herself unable to escape a cycle of probation and incarceration. Another kid, Jess, endures racism and bullying and seems headed down the same road. The system fails them both, but Jess's story takes a turn when she lucks out with a new teacher. But Mr. Baker says kids shouldn't have to rely on good luck.
18 Jan 2022 · 49 minutes
The Modern West Season 1