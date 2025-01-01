Take a stand on federal funding for Wyoming Public Media

Friends of Wyoming Public Media—

Recent activity by the new Trump administration lead us to believe that federal funding provided through the Corporation for public broadcasting is at risk. This affects 13% of our operating budget in direct funding. Indirect support provided by the CPB affects all areas of broadcasting from music to satellite interconnectivity. Individuals and organizations have asked how they can help. Since funds to the CPB are appropriated by Congress, the best way is to communicate with our Senators and Representative indicating your thoughts about WPM and its service to Wyoming.

Ways to show support for Wyoming Public Media (WPM):

Write a letter to your legislator. This can be as simple as the form on the Protect My Public Radio tab on our website. It’s fast and easy.

Write a personal letter to the legislators. Stress the WPM value to Wyoming – stick to Wyoming. Provide an example of how WPM benefits YOU. E-mail contacts as well as office addresses are provided below.

If possible, go to meetings when Congressional delegation members are in the state or when state legislators are in your area. Tell them what you enjoy about WPM, why WPM is important to you, etc.

WYOMING PUBLIC MEDIA FACTS

WPM is one of the largest statewide public radio networks in the United States, reaching nearly 95% of Wyoming residents as well as travelers along Wyoming’s state and interstate highways.

WPM serves as an Emergency Alert System (EAS) provider to Wyoming in conjunction with state and national emergency services.

Content focuses on weather warning, Amber Alerts, and public safety messages.

Wyoming Public Radio reaches areas of Wyoming that do not have reliable broadband. In some cases, WPR is the only provider of news/information.

Wyoming ranks 48th among states in internet coverage, reliability, and affordability. This makes radio essential in these areas.

WPM is a Public Service Resource. WPM allocates space on-air and online for Wyoming public service providers, cultural entities, educational activities, and events.

WPM is mandated by Congress to provide evidenced service to the communities it serves. Example: over 250 non-profits receive free mentions on-air during Giving Tuesday.

WPM is Wyoming’s statewide radio service that carries news, information, and cultural programing.

60,000 individual listeners across Wyoming tune in weekly.

Wyoming Public Media offers 4 radio services to Wyoming citizens. (There are few stations/networks that carry 4 programs 24/7/365)

Wyoming Public Radio – local/national/global news. Covers 95% of the state.

Wyoming Sounds – Americana music with heavy emphasis on Wyoming bands. Covers 40% of the state.

Classical Wyoming – Classical Music. Covers 30% of the state.

Jazz Wyoming – Jazz Music. Covers Laramie-Cheyenne on radio.

All 4 services are available nationally and globally through streaming online and on digital devices.

WPM is also a digital distributor of Wyoming news and information.

50,000 individuals weekly receive electronic newsletters via daily, weekly, and monthly delivery to their inboxes.

WPM’s website ( www.wyomingpublicmedia.org ) is an educational tool. It archives content on Wyoming topics, state government activity, cultural programs, and lifestyle issues, among other information.

The website generates close to 2 million visitors annually.

WPM is a producer of Wyoming-centric podcasts that are distributed nationally and globally. They cover Wyoming history, natural resources, wildlife, Indigenous history, among other topics.

The podcasts average 75,000 downloads quarterly.

WPM carries state and national major events, including speeches, major news conferences, events of state and national import, debates, presentations, and general content that highlights major activities.

This content is made available on radio and online via streaming. It is often accompanied by video on the website.

WPM serves as an educator through its internship program.

Interns come from a variety of disciplines and work alongside professionals in news, technology, cultural programs, podcasts, fundraising.

Wyoming Public Media is an independently owned, FCC-licensed nonprofit organization dedicated to continuously providing community news and information, celebrating local music and culture, and providing public safety services. WPM provides 24/7 programming on the air and online across Wyoming and beyond. Wyoming Public Media is deeply rooted in the Wyoming community and committed to its public service mission. WPM is a part of the statewide mission of the University of Wyoming and students learn and train at WPM.

All editorial decisions about programming for the WPM audience are made by WPM

personnel - people who know and live in the Wyoming community. WPM produces local programs that provide news about the statewide Wyoming community, promote dialogue among civic leaders, and highlight artists and performances in our area.

WPM also acquires programming from a number of national producers, including NPR, to supplement its programming. As an NPR Member – in addition to their national and

international news programming – WPM receives multiple services such as opportunities for collaborative journalism with more than 200 independent newsrooms in the NPR Network, audience research, digital services for our online audiences, fundraising support, and

negotiation of music rights that enriches programs and expands noncommercial music

throughout the country. These services enhance the variety of programming WPM can make available in for Wyoming communities, as well as enhancing financial sustainability and

audience growth.

Federal grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) are an essential

investment in WPM statewide community. Wyoming Public Media qualifies for annual

grants from CPB that are unrestricted and can be used in any way to support its operation.

This funding allows WPM to leverage the federal investment into support from local sources, including listeners, businesses, and foundations donating to the station.

For every federal dollar invested through the CPB, public radio stations raise on average $8 locally – a successful public-private partnership. On average, 46% of the WPM budget comes from donations by local listeners. A smaller portion of the WPM annual grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is restricted for the production and distribution of

national programming or the acquisition of national programming. However, there is no requirement to use this grant for acquisition of programs from any specific producer.

Public radio, including Wyoming Public Media, is a critical part of the nation's civil defense and public safety infrastructure. This role is possible because of the Public Radio Satellite System (PRSS), the nationwide infrastructure that enables stations to receive programming from more than 100 producers and distributors – as well as distribute their own locally

produced programming to others. The PRSS is also the backbone of the country’s emergency alerting system for public radio broadcasts. NPR operates the PRSS on behalf of all stations. Because of the PRSS, public radio serves 98.5% of Americans across all 50 states, the

District of Columbia, and all U.S. territories with reliable, resilient emergency alerts.

Additionally, in the event of a national emergency, FEMA will send a Presidential-level alert to the PRSS, which is then transmitted nationally through our stations in a matter of minutes. Wyoming Public Media also utilizes this infrastructure to serve the community and state with emergency alerting services.

Membership support:

Wyoming Public Media has more than 4,600 members, individuals who have donated some amount to WPM in the last year.

Wyoming Public Media has more than 125 corporate underwriting donors.

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR THE WYOMING CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION

Senator Barrasso Contact Information

Barrasso Senate Website Contact Link: https://www.barrasso.senate.gov/contact/contact- form/

Casper: 100 East B Street, Suite 2004 P.O. Box 22201 Casper, Wyoming 82602 Phone: 307.261.6413 Rock Springs: 1575 Dewar Drive, Suite 218 Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 Phone: 307.362.5012 Cheyenne: 2120 Capitol Avenue, Suite 2013 Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001 Phone 307.772.2451 Sheridan: 51 Coffeen Avenue, suite 202 Sheridan, Wyoming 82801 Phone: 307.672.6456 Riverton: 324 East Washington Avenue Riverton, Wyoming 82501 Phone: 307.856.6642 Washington, D.C.: 307 Dirksen Senate Office Building Washington, D.C. 20510 Phone: 202.224.6441

Senator Lummis Contact Information

Lummis Senate Website Contact Link: https://www.lummis.senate.gov/contact/contact- form/

Casper: Dick Cheney Federal Building 100 East B Street, suite 3201 P.O. Box 33201 Casper, Wyoming 82602 Phone: 307.261.6572 Jackson: Jackson – no address yet Phone 307.886.6050 Cheyenne: Federal Center 2120 Capitol Avenue, Suite 2007 Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001 Phone: 307.772.2477 Star Valley – Afton: 80 1st Avenue, suite 105 P.O. Box 1630 Afton, Wyoming 83110 Phone: 307.248.1736 Cody: 1285 Sheridan Avenue, Suite 215 Cody, Wyoming 82414 Phone: 307.527.9444 Sundance: 120 North 4th Street P.O. Box 769 Sundance, Wyoming. 82729 Phone 307.283-3461 Washington, D.C. Russell Senate Office Building Suite SR-1274 Washington, DC 20510 Phone 202.224.3424

Representative Hageman Contact Information

Hageman House Website Contact Link: https://hageman.house.gov/zip_authentication?form=/contact