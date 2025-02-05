Wyoming Public Radio Black History Month specials

Friday, February 7 at 3 pm/Sunday, February 9 at 12 pm

Say it Loud: Great Speeches on Civil Rights and African American Identity

"Say It Loud" traces the last 50 years of black history through stirring, historically important speeches by African Americans from across the political spectrum. With recordings unearthed from libraries and sound archives, and made widely available here for the first time, "Say It Loud" includes landmark speeches by Malcolm X, Lorraine Hansberry, Angela Davis, Martin Luther King Jr., Henry Louis Gates, and many others.

Thursday, February 13 8 pm

The Choral Hour

Join host Kathlene Ritch as she celebrates Black History Month! Featuring music of African American composers William Dawson and Moses Hogan. Kathlene chats with composer and conductor Dr. Andre Thomas, as they discuss how concert spirituals and their performance practice have evolved over the 20th century through the present day.

Friday, February 21 11 am

Sound Opinions

As a member of her family group The Staple Singers and as a solo artist, Mavis Staples has used her huge voice to power the Civil Rights Movement and inspire generations. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot revisit their intimate discussion of her life and career in celebration of the gospel and soul legend.

Saturday, February 22 8 pm

Louis Armstrong's New Orleans, with Wynton Marsalis

Recorded in the French Quarter of New Orleans, this hour features jazz great Wynton Marsalis, jazz author and historian Donald Newlove, WNYC Radio talk show host Leonard Lopate, members of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and others.