NPR’S TINY DESK CONTEST 2025

Unsigned bands and musicians are invited to enter the NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

To enter, submit a music video by February 10th.

The winner will be chosen to perform as part of NPR Music's signature music discovery series and perform at NPR's Washington, D.C. headquarters. The winner will also embark on a national tour in partnership with member stations.

Again, the entry deadline is February 10th. For more information and entry rules go to Wyoming-sounds.org

More info: