© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Wyoming Sounds
Wyoming sounds logo
Welcome to Wyoming Sounds

NPR’S TINY DESK CONTEST 2025  

Published January 27, 2025 at 2:18 PM MST
NPR TIny Desk Contest
NPR TIny Desk Contest

NPR’S TINY DESK CONTEST 2025

Unsigned bands and musicians are invited to enter the NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

To enter, submit a music video by February 10th.

The winner will be chosen to perform as part of NPR Music's signature music discovery series and perform at NPR's Washington, D.C. headquarters. The winner will also embark on a national tour in partnership with member stations.

Again, the entry deadline is February 10th. For more information and entry rules go to Wyoming-sounds.org

More info:

Welcome to Wyoming Sounds
Stay Connected