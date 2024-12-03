Wyoming Public Media 2024 Holiday specials

(all programs subject to change)

Thurs. Dec. 19, 8 pm - A Chanticleer Christmas - This program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices." Chanticleer is one of the premiere vocal ensembles in the nation. The ensemble has won two Grammys and is a member of the American Classical Music Hall of Fame.

Friday, Dec. 20, 8 pm- In Winters Glow -A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to compliment the chilly, starry nights of the season. APM

Sat. Dec 21

11 am – 1 pm - Buffalo Grass Christmas Show. Join Kelli Trujillo for the best in bluegrass and folk music for the holidays.

6 pm - Retro Cocktail Hour Christmas Show- Two hours of finger-snapping, hip-shaking sounds for the holidays. Hang the mistletoe and spike the egg nog - you're in Yulesville, baby!

8 pm – 12 am Holiday Jazz selections from Jazz Wyoming.

Sun. Dec 22, 8 pm – A Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas. Join host Fiona Ritchie for a winter walk along the banks of the River Tay in Scotland, accompanied by music from the Celtic Christmas repertoire. Among ancient trees and restored riverside woodlands, Fiona finds her favourite bench, and sits there to reflect upon the scenes of Midwinter. The location inspires seasonal tales, joyful songs, and tunes of rare beauty, with guitarist Tim Edey, singer Emily Smith, and more

Mon Dec 23, 8 pm—Three Tales of Christmas with Cantus. Cantus weaves together three holiday stories with time-honored carols and new classics. Blending narration and song, the program features Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol and Christine Lê’s The Hawai’i Snowman alongside Mark Twain’s “A Letter from Santa Claus,” offering an opportunity to reflect on the meaning and joy of the holiday season.

Tue Dec 24, 8 pm – All is Bright. - Host Lynne Warfel offers an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene.

Wed. Dec 25

9 am- Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, conducted by Philip Brunelle. This program presents an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

7 pm – Candles Burning Brightly- A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

8 pm- Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra - Holiday Magic- The All-City Children’s Chorus, Cheyenne Chamber Singers & En Avant Dance Studio join CSO for a festive concert of holiday favorites!

Fri. Dec 27- 3 pm Selected Shorts-Holiday Hitches- We love the holidays, but sometimes things don’t go as planned. This seasonal special, hosted by Meg Wolitzer, offers three tales about uncommon roads traveled by the celebrants. Writers, including Andy Borowitz, mesh tradition, humor, and family dynamics for the perfect seasonal package. (repeats Sun 12/29 3 pm)

Mon. Dec 30 10am—2024 Remembered from the Current. Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year. This two-hour musical tribute celebrates all sounds—from indie to influential—and is the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.

Classical Wyoming

Tues. Dec. 24, 8 am-10 am A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. It’s the annual worldwide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

9 am-11 am St. Olaf Christmas Festival. The program includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.

11 am Your Classical Christmas Favorites- Join us this holiday season as we count down the top Christmas songs as voted by listeners in a new one-hour special.

