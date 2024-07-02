© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
4th of July programs on Wyoming Public Radio

Published July 2, 2024 at 6:53 PM MDT
4th of July programs on WPR.

July 3rd at 6 pm - Live broadcasts from Melvin Brewing in Alpine featuring Batdorf & Brother Wolf. We're starting the 4th of July holiday early and celebrating the addition of new FM signals at 91.9 in Alpine and 89.9 in Alta. Listen in or come on over.

July 4 on WPR

9 am 4th of July festivities and songs from Wyoming Sounds with Grady Kirkpatrick.

10 am - 12 pm. American Routes Independence Day special with Nick Spritzer.

7 pm - 8:30 pm Patriotic Pops live from the Grand Teton Music Festival at Center for the Arts Park in Jackson.

