4th of July programs on Wyoming Public Radio
1 of 5 — Happy 4th of July 1.jpg
Happy Independence Day Wyoming
WPM
2 of 5 — Batdorf and Brother Wolf..jpg
Batdorf and Brother Wolf
3 of 5 — Melvin.jpg
Melvin Brewing
4 of 5 — Melvin 2.jpg
Welcome to Melvin Brewing
5 of 5 — Melvin 3.jpg
Back patio at Melvin Brewing
July 3rd at 6 pm - Live broadcasts from Melvin Brewing in Alpine featuring Batdorf & Brother Wolf. We're starting the 4th of July holiday early and celebrating the addition of new FM signals at 91.9 in Alpine and 89.9 in Alta. Listen in or come on over.
July 4 on WPR
9 am 4th of July festivities and songs from Wyoming Sounds with Grady Kirkpatrick.
10 am - 12 pm. American Routes Independence Day special with Nick Spritzer.
7 pm - 8:30 pm Patriotic Pops live from the Grand Teton Music Festival at Center for the Arts Park in Jackson.