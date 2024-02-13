© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Welcome to Wyoming Sounds

Black Legacy Project honors Black History Month with new single featuring living legend Bobby Rush

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published February 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM MST
Bobby Rush
Atlanta, GA – The Black Legacy Project will be honoring Black History Month with the release of a brand new single from the project’s debut album, Vol. 1. “Where I Find Love” features blues legend Bobby Rush on vocals and harmonica and is a hook-laden, powerful call for love in these highly charged times. The neo-soul number was recorded at the public library in Fayetteville, AR in May 2022 and showcases the talents of nearly a dozen local musicians alongside Mr. Rush.

Grady Kirkpatrick
