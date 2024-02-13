Black Legacy Project honors Black History Month with new single featuring living legend Bobby Rush

Atlanta, GA – The Black Legacy Project will be honoring Black History Month with the release of a brand new single from the project’s debut album, Vol. 1. “Where I Find Love” features blues legend Bobby Rush on vocals and harmonica and is a hook-laden, powerful call for love in these highly charged times. The neo-soul number was recorded at the public library in Fayetteville, AR in May 2022 and showcases the talents of nearly a dozen local musicians alongside Mr. Rush.