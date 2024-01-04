Wyoming Music in 2023
Wyoming Sounds features many Wyoming musicians throughout the year.
Here is a list of some of the musicians who released new music in 2023.
If you know of any Wyoming musicians who released music in 2023, are not on our list, or will be releasing music in 2024, please let us know.
2023 Wyoming artist albums, EPs, and singles
(alphabetical order)
Batdorf And Brother Wolf-Arms of Your Love album
Kalyn Beasley-That’s All She Wrote-single
Aaron Davis- Medicine EP
Steve Davis- Eternal Slumber-single
Kira Dawn-Ghost Town-single/Wyoming Sounds Studio Session
Jamie Hansen- Lucky Enough/Waiting for the Weekend-singles
Shawn Hess- Til’ it Ain’t/A Tear for You-singles
Carly King- Trust Me, Honey-single
Alysia Kraft- Electric Blooms EP
Bob LeFevre & the Already Gone-Two album
Dave Munsick- Backtracks-album
Ian Munsick- White Buffalo album
Tris Munsick- Desperate Situation -single
One Ton Pig- Times Will Bring Us Back album
Red Dangit- Tired of Being Alone-Black Mountain Blues EP
Jared Rogerson-Where I Can Be Me album
Sarah Sample- In My Arms-single
Two Tracks- It’s a Complicated Life album
John Poland’s Weylian Gaze- Slater 1 EP
Quinlan Valdez-Dreaming Wide Awake album
Christian Wallowing Bull- Wallowing Bull single
Chancey Williams-One of These Days album
Wolves in Cheap Clothing-Howlin’ at Hyde Street album
WYO Folk Project- (various artists)