Wyoming Music in 2023

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:45 PM MST
Wyoming Music in 2023

Wyoming Sounds features many Wyoming musicians throughout the year.

Here is a list of some of the musicians who released new music in 2023.

If you know of any Wyoming musicians who released music in 2023, are not on our list, or will be releasing music in 2024, please let us know.
___________________________________________________________________________________

2023 Wyoming artist albums, EPs, and singles

(alphabetical order)

Batdorf And Brother Wolf-Arms of Your Love album

Kalyn Beasley-That’s All She Wrote-single

Aaron Davis- Medicine EP

Steve Davis- Eternal Slumber-single

Kira Dawn-Ghost Town-single/Wyoming Sounds Studio Session

Jamie Hansen- Lucky Enough/Waiting for the Weekend-singles

Shawn Hess- Til’ it Ain’t/A Tear for You-singles

Carly King- Trust Me, Honey-single

Alysia Kraft- Electric Blooms EP

Bob LeFevre & the Already Gone-Two album

Dave Munsick- Backtracks-album

Ian Munsick- White Buffalo album

Tris Munsick- Desperate Situation -single

One Ton Pig- Times Will Bring Us Back album

Red Dangit- Tired of Being Alone-Black Mountain Blues EP

Jared Rogerson-Where I Can Be Me album

Sarah Sample- In My Arms-single

Two Tracks- It’s a Complicated Life album

John Poland’s Weylian Gaze- Slater 1 EP

Quinlan Valdez-Dreaming Wide Awake album

Christian Wallowing Bull- Wallowing Bull single

Chancey Williams-One of These Days album

Wolves in Cheap Clothing-Howlin’ at Hyde Street album

WYO Folk Project- (various artists)

