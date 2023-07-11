© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Statehood Playlist with Grady Kirkpatrick and former Executive Director of the Wyoming Arts Council Michael Lange

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published July 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM MDT
Photo of Devels Tower and Wyoming Statehood Day
Wyoming Statehood Playlist:

10:00 am
1. When You Move On- Ten Cent Stranger- When You Move On

2. If You Don't Want My Love - Freda Felcher - Got to Be Love

3. Honky Tonk Road - Chancey Williams - Honky Tonk Road

4. Sunbreak - Greenhorse – Happiness

5. Cobblestones - Ben Markley Clint Ashlock Quintet - The Return

6. Friend - Shawn Hess – Friend

7. Wyoming - BlankFor.ms – Memory

8. Redwing- Sarah Sample- Redwing

9. Cherokee ft. Ronnie Bedford- Carmen Leggio - Carmen Leggio Quartet

10. Red Forest 1918 – J Shogren Shanghai’d- Red Forest 1918

11. 88 Constellations- Abby Webster- 88 Constellatins

11:00 am

12. Sometimes-Luke Bell- Luke Bell

13. Wyoming Wind- Low Water String Band- Wyoming Wind

14. Drifting South….Sinking Deeper- Wyoming Baroque- Acoustic Shades

14. Bittersweet Missy Jo- Bittersweet

15. Land of Wolves- Christian Wallowing Bull- Many Feathers

16. Moonshine Love (duet) Jared Rogerson and Jamie Hansen- Moonshine Love

17. Tonight ft. Jacob Means on mando- Farayi Malek- Tonight

18. One Good Wing- Aaron Davis- Wyo Folk Project

19. Blues Stay Away From Me- Spencer Bohren- Southern Cross

20. Wyoming is For Lovers- Patti Fiasco-Patti Fiasco

Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
