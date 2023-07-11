Wyoming Statehood playlist Grady Kirkpatrick and Michael Lange
Wyoming Statehood Playlist:
10:00 am
1. When You Move On- Ten Cent Stranger- When You Move On
2. If You Don't Want My Love - Freda Felcher - Got to Be Love
3. Honky Tonk Road - Chancey Williams - Honky Tonk Road
4. Sunbreak - Greenhorse – Happiness
5. Cobblestones - Ben Markley Clint Ashlock Quintet - The Return
6. Friend - Shawn Hess – Friend
7. Wyoming - BlankFor.ms – Memory
8. Redwing- Sarah Sample- Redwing
9. Cherokee ft. Ronnie Bedford- Carmen Leggio - Carmen Leggio Quartet
10. Red Forest 1918 – J Shogren Shanghai’d- Red Forest 1918
11. 88 Constellations- Abby Webster- 88 Constellatins
11:00 am
12. Sometimes-Luke Bell- Luke Bell
13. Wyoming Wind- Low Water String Band- Wyoming Wind
14. Drifting South….Sinking Deeper- Wyoming Baroque- Acoustic Shades
14. Bittersweet Missy Jo- Bittersweet
15. Land of Wolves- Christian Wallowing Bull- Many Feathers
16. Moonshine Love (duet) Jared Rogerson and Jamie Hansen- Moonshine Love
17. Tonight ft. Jacob Means on mando- Farayi Malek- Tonight
18. One Good Wing- Aaron Davis- Wyo Folk Project
19. Blues Stay Away From Me- Spencer Bohren- Southern Cross
20. Wyoming is For Lovers- Patti Fiasco-Patti Fiasco