Bob Beck as Guest DJ on Wyoming Sounds
Wyoming Public Media News Director Bob Beck sat in with Grady Kirkpatrick as guest DJ with stories of his early days in radio while spinning some of his favorite tunes on Wyoming Sounds Wednesday, October 5th.
BOB BECK PLAYLIST
Waiting-Green Day
Everlong-Foo Fighters
Yer Blues-The Beatles
Watching the Wheels-John Lennon
Sugar, We’re going down-Fall Out Boy
Private Idaho-B-52’s
Blitzkrieg Bop-The Ramones
State of Confusion-The Kinks
I’m Still Breathing-Green Day
About a Girl-Nirvana
Thunder Road- Bruce Springsteen
My Wife-The Who