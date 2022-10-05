© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
official_studiosessions_transparent_lrg.png
Studio Sessions

Bob Beck as Guest DJ on Wyoming Sounds

Published October 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT
Bob Beck on Wyoming Sounds
Wyoming Public Media
/
Luke Foering
Bob Beck fills in as guest DJ on Wyoming Sounds

Wyoming Public Media News Director Bob Beck sat in with Grady Kirkpatrick as guest DJ with stories of his early days in radio while spinning some of his favorite tunes on Wyoming Sounds Wednesday, October 5th.

BOB BECK PLAYLIST
Waiting-Green Day
Everlong-Foo Fighters
Yer Blues-The Beatles
Watching the Wheels-John Lennon

Sugar, We’re going down-Fall Out Boy
Private Idaho-B-52’s
Blitzkrieg Bop-The Ramones
State of Confusion-The Kinks

I’m Still Breathing-Green Day
About a Girl-Nirvana
Thunder Road- Bruce Springsteen
My Wife-The Who

Tags
Studio Sessions Bob Beck
Stay Connected
Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
See stories by Grady Kirkpatrick