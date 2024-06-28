Buttigieg visits, reproductive freedom, and more
Stories
-
WPR’s series preps Wyomingites for the August 20 primary election. This week, we’re looking at legislative races in the northwest quadrant of the state. Our statehouse reporters break down races to watch, how to vote and how campaign finances are flowing.
-
After three weeks of around the clock work, the highway over Teton Pass reopened with a temporary detour on June 28. A more permanent rebuild is in the works ahead of winter storms.
-
Pete Buttigieg, a former U.S. presidential candidate, was scheduled to visit Cheyenne in March. But the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore meant he had to reschedule. This time, the emergency was in the Cowboy State.
-
The Eastern Shoshone Tribe debuted a new arbor at their annual powwow in Fort Washakie from June 21 to 23. The wooden structure offers shade for spectators and encircles dancers and singers, and offers room for the event to grow.
-
The first-ever Wyoming Reproductive Freedom Summit took place in Lander on June 22. It comes as Wyoming grapples with how to regulate abortion, which remains legal for now. Panels of healthcare providers, clergy, lawmakers and patients considered the uncertain future of abortion care in the state and the ripple effects of that uncertainty.
-
As Laramie’s PrideFest celebrations built to a crescendo, the community gathered downtown for a drag show at the Collective. The performers leaned into the theme of the night — all things floral and blossoming — but they each brought a unique vision to that theme and to drag itself, demonstrating queer joy even as new legislation targets LGBTQ+ rights.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, Campbell County is part of a national program aimed at strengthening and growing opportunities in local economies shaped by coal industries.