Education funding, invasive mussels, and more
Stories
-
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan about his regional work as chair of an association of Western governors, and also how issues are unfolding in Wyoming, especially with regard to coal.
-
The Indian consul general for our region completed a whirlwind visit to Laramie this week, meeting with the governor, local officials and Indian students at the University of Wyoming.
-
The Wyoming Education Association, which represents 3,000 members statewide, alleges the state of Wyoming has failed to meet its constitutional obligation to adequately fund the state's public K-12 education system.
-
Culturally-informed care is at the core of the White Buffalo Recovery Center, an outpatient addiction treatment facility in Riverton and on the Wind River Reservation. We take an inside look into how they’re helping tribal members heal, as well as a new program they’re launching this June, which aims to address grief and intergenerational trauma for families.
Listen to the Full Show
-
