Sublette wolf, Buffalo Bill, and more...

Outrage and fallout continues after a man brought a muzzled and leashed wolf into a bar in Sublette County. Hatred from both those protecting him and those condemning him has fallen on the backs of those who had nothing to do with it.
Wyoming author C.J. Box has penned 30 novels, many focusing on a popular, fictional game warden. In order to write the books, he’s extensively researched Wyoming’s wildlife culture and management, and he has some thoughts on the Sublette County wolf incident. Namely, he said it doesn’t represent Wyomingites.
The demand for affordable housing in Wyoming is ballooning. That’s true of communities across the state, including in Cheyenne. In light of that fact, state agencies, nonprofits and an interim legislative committee are scrambling to find innovative ways of increasing Wyoming’s housing supply.
The rush, chaos and competition still defined the annual shed hunt, but vehicle registrations in Jackson were down by roughly half due to a new state law, prohibiting out-of-state residents for the opener.
Land-grant universities, like the University of Wyoming (UW), largely got their start on land taken from Native peoples – and many of these schools continue to benefit from those lands today. Recently, some have started free tuition waivers for Native students as a way to acknowledge this history. Members of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes have been advocating for the same to happen at UW.
More than 30 Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show posters produced over 100 years ago are part of a new exhibition at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Wyoming Public Radio’s Olivia Weitz spoke with Assistant Curator Sam Hanna about the new exhibit and the careful steps taken to display the posters for the show.
