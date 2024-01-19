January 19, 2024
Segments
-
Remy Coste and Aurelie Delattre are from France but now live in Sweden. Coste and his dogs are here to compete in the upcoming 29th Pedigree Stage Stop sled dog race. It’s one of the hardest races of this type in the world – between the length, elevation and weather conditions.
-
A short film called dêtetsi vo'i oninjakan Winding Path was nominated for this year’s Sundance Film Festival – the largest independent film festival in the U.S. The film follows Eastern Shoshone descendant Jenna Murray, who’s currently an MD-PhD student at the University of Utah School of Medicine & Department of Population Health Sciences. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann talked with Murray about identity, access to medical care, and the importance of culturally-informed mental health support.
-
The new town and county housing report sheds light on rental prices and residents being pushed out of the region.
-
There are dozens of conservation groups across the Mountain West working to protect the waters, lands and wildlife that make up the region. That includes a nonprofit in Nevada that is helping preserve an important tree species that’s increasingly threatened by climate change.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, a new federal energy forecast predicts 2024 could be a landmark year for energy transition. An Eastern Shoshone MD/PhD student is the star of a short documentary film that’s been nominated for the Sundance Film Festival. And Wyoming’s Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog race is coming up. One team traveled across an ocean to be here. Those stories and more.