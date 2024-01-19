© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
January 19, 2024

By Caitlin Tan,
Hannah HabermannHanna MerzbachKaleb RoedelTyler Pratt
Published January 19, 2024 at 4:34 PM MST
A sled dog team takes off in the snow.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, a new federal energy forecast predicts 2024 could be a landmark year for energy transition. An Eastern Shoshone MD/PhD student is the star of a short documentary film that’s been nominated for the Sundance Film Festival. And Wyoming’s Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog race is coming up. One team traveled across an ocean to be here. Those stories and more.

