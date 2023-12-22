December 22, 2023

Organ donation saved Douglas resident Rhonda Hill’s life. She’s been an advocate for the Donor Alliance nonprofit since a kidney and pancreas donation in her thirties gave her a new lease on life. On New Year’s Day, Hill will represent the Donor Alliance and Wyoming in the Rose Parade hosted in Pasadena, California. Wyoming Public Radio’s Jeff Victor is no stranger to organ donation himself; he gave a kidney to his father five years ago. While Victor gave a living donation — undergoing a transplant surgery to give up one of his organs — Hill received her new kidney and pancreas from a deceased donor. That means someone Hill never met added a little red heart to their driver’s license and when they died unexpectedly, their tragedy became someone else’s chance at a new life. Whether living or deceased, Hill told Victor the gift of life is not an easy gift to receive.

