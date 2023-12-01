December 1, 2023

Today on the show, an alleged child assault in a Cody elementary school has parents saying the safety systems that are set up aren't working. Wyoming Rocky Mountain Power customers will see their bills go up again in January. But state officials are still figuring out just how much is fair. The Municipality Equality Index scores cities on how well they serve LGBTQ+ residents. Some of those cities are using their scorecard as a blueprint for progress. And a conversation with Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman about her reflections from nearly a year in Congress. Those stories and more.

Listen • 54:06