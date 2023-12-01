© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

December 1, 2023

By Caitlin Tan,
Hannah HabermannJeff VictorKamila Kudelska Will Walkey
Published December 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM MST
A rainbow flag flies in the LGBT-friendly Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego, California.
Tony Webster
A rainbow flag flies in the LGBT-friendly Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego, California. Cities in Wyoming vary greatly when it comes to protections for LGBTQ+ residents.
Segments
  • Open Spaces
    Why did Rocky Mountain Power request two rate hikes?
    Caitlin Tan
    Rocky Mountain Power serves about 144,000 customers in the state – it’s the largest public utility in Wyoming. And earlier this year it requested two rate hikes to its customers – one of which has been partially approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission, the state entity in charge of regulating utilities. Dustin Bleizeffer is an energy reporter for WyoFile and has followed the issue closely. He spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan about what this all means.
  • A man in a car looks out the window at a buck deer on the side of the road.
    Open Spaces
    A Dubois assisted living facility aims to give independence to the state’s growing aging population
    Hannah Habermann
    Through community-building activities and an abundance of flexibility, Warm Valley Lodge aims to create a community that respects autonomy and independence – all in the hope of supporting Wyoming’s rapidly growing population of older residents.
  • A rainbow flag flies in the LGBT-friendly Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego, California.
    Open Spaces
    From Sheridan to Casper to Laramie, queer Wyomingites live in different worlds
    Jeff Victor
    LGBTQ+ protections vary greatly across the state. A handful of cities have non-discrimination ordinances, some have human rights commissions, others report hate crimes to the FBI. It can be difficult to track all these moving parts, which is why the Human Rights Campaign publishes annual scorecards for more than 500 cities in the United States — including seven cities in Wyoming. These scores can give a sense of where a city stands when it comes to LGBTQ+ protections, but they don’t paint the full picture.
  • Vehicles drive on a downtown road in Cody, Wyoming
    Open Spaces
    Alleged child sexual assault in a Cody elementary school raises questions about providing safe environments
    Kamila Kudelska
    The parents of a Cody kindergartner felt really excited to send their daughter to Livingston Elementary School this year. But after school started at the end of August, the mom said things went awry almost immediately. She said, finally, at the end of October, she started asking questions. That was when her child told her she was sexually assaulted by six older elementary school girls in a school bathroom.
  • Representative Harriet Hageman speaks to a group of people from behind a podium and in front of her campaign signs.
    Open Spaces
    Representative Harriet Hageman reflects on nearly a year in Congress
    Will Walkey
    Wyoming’s only Representative in the U.S. House, Harriet Hageman, has served in Congress for almost a year. In that time, Republicans have struggled to maintain their leadership and have fiercely debated government funding and American involvement in foreign conflicts. Wyoming Public Radio’s Will Walkey spoke with Hageman about her reflections about her tenure so far, as well as what issues she’s focusing on in the new year.
Listen to the Full Show
  • Open Spaces: Podcast
    Open Spaces, December 1, 2023
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, an alleged child assault in a Cody elementary school has parents saying the safety systems that are set up aren't working. Wyoming Rocky Mountain Power customers will see their bills go up again in January. But state officials are still figuring out just how much is fair. The Municipality Equality Index scores cities on how well they serve LGBTQ+ residents. Some of those cities are using their scorecard as a blueprint for progress. And a conversation with Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman about her reflections from nearly a year in Congress. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
Will Walkey
Will Walkey is Wyoming Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. He first arrived in Wyoming in 2020, where he covered Teton County for KHOL 89.1 FM in Jackson. His work has aired on NPR and numerous member stations throughout the Rockies, and his story on elk feedgrounds in Western Wyoming won a regional Murrow award in 2021.
