December 1, 2023
Rocky Mountain Power serves about 144,000 customers in the state – it’s the largest public utility in Wyoming. And earlier this year it requested two rate hikes to its customers – one of which has been partially approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission, the state entity in charge of regulating utilities. Dustin Bleizeffer is an energy reporter for WyoFile and has followed the issue closely. He spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan about what this all means.
Through community-building activities and an abundance of flexibility, Warm Valley Lodge aims to create a community that respects autonomy and independence – all in the hope of supporting Wyoming’s rapidly growing population of older residents.
LGBTQ+ protections vary greatly across the state. A handful of cities have non-discrimination ordinances, some have human rights commissions, others report hate crimes to the FBI. It can be difficult to track all these moving parts, which is why the Human Rights Campaign publishes annual scorecards for more than 500 cities in the United States — including seven cities in Wyoming. These scores can give a sense of where a city stands when it comes to LGBTQ+ protections, but they don’t paint the full picture.
Alleged child sexual assault in a Cody elementary school raises questions about providing safe environmentsThe parents of a Cody kindergartner felt really excited to send their daughter to Livingston Elementary School this year. But after school started at the end of August, the mom said things went awry almost immediately. She said, finally, at the end of October, she started asking questions. That was when her child told her she was sexually assaulted by six older elementary school girls in a school bathroom.
Wyoming’s only Representative in the U.S. House, Harriet Hageman, has served in Congress for almost a year. In that time, Republicans have struggled to maintain their leadership and have fiercely debated government funding and American involvement in foreign conflicts. Wyoming Public Radio’s Will Walkey spoke with Hageman about her reflections about her tenure so far, as well as what issues she’s focusing on in the new year.
