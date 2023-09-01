September 1, 2023
Atlantic City, WY was once a gold mining town, now it’s seeing thousands of cyclists and hikers every summerAtlantic City, Wyoming is not to be confused with the gambling mecca out east. Rather, it’s an old, unincorporated gold mining town, off the beaten path between the Wind River Mountain Range and the Red Desert. The population sign reads ‘about 57.’
An all-women’s climb of the Grand Teton celebrates the first female ascent of the peak 100 years agoIn 1923, Eleanor Davis became the first known woman to climb the Grand Teton – the second tallest peak in Wyoming. A hundred years later, this all-female group of climbers along with an all-female team of guides were getting ready to summit the peak to celebrate her legacy.
September is suicide awareness month and Wyoming has the highest suicide rate per capita in the country. A new documentary that will be shown in Rock Springs, Casper, Gillette, Lander, and Jackson this month showcases the impacts, attitudes, challenges, and possible solutions that suicide has on the state. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with Brooke Schmill, who created "Turning Point: Ending Suicide in Wyoming."
The term "misgendering" means referring to someone by pronouns they don't identify with. It's a common social faux pas when it's done accidentally and considered rude when done on purpose. But what about when it's done in legal filings? One Cornell law professor, Chan Tov McNamarah, believes it should actually be considered professional misconduct on the part of the lawyer doing it. Wyoming Public Radio’s Jeff Victor spoke with McNamarah about their argument that misgendering ought to be considered misconduct.
As Idahoans adjust to the reality of abortion bans, local and national organizations are offering resources to navigate the state’s new confusing legal landscape. What are the legal ramifications of a patient receiving pills from out-of-state and taking them in the privacy of their own home?
Wyoming could reap more than $7 billion if it takes full advantage of the IRA but there are many challengesThe first anniversary of the controversial Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) recently passed. So far, a great majority of red states are taking advantage of the money from the act. And a recent analysis by the think tank RMI shows that Wyoming could get more than seven billion dollars from the climate-related provisions of the IRA if it took full advantage of it. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska spoke with Inside Climate News reporter Marianne Lavelle on her reporting of how the state could get that money and why so many red states are taking advantage of it.
The University of Wyoming (UW) Cowboys football team kicks off their season Sept. 2 at their home stadium against Texas Tech. The Pokes have plenty of optimism heading into this year despite the fact that the landscape of college sports is changing extremely fast. Wyoming Public Radio’s Will Walkey talked with UW sports reporter Ryan Thorburn to learn more.
