July 28, 2023

Black Jewel was a coal company that operated in four states – Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming – and this July marked the fourth anniversary of the company filing for bankruptcy. Many miners in all four states had no notice and were left without paychecks or jobs. Award-winning journalist Ken Ward Jr. is based in West Virginia and has followed the story of Black Jewel. He recently published a story for ProPublica about the company’s mishandling. He spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.

Listen • 9:32