Open Spaces

July 28, 2023

By Caitlin Tan,
Emma VandenEindeHanna MerzbachHannah HabermannHugh CookMurphy Woodhouse
Published July 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM MDT
    Today on the show, we’ll hear about a new program the Riverton Police Department is proposing to address issues around crime and policing there. And we’ll hear how Wyoming is revising its areas of protection for sage grouse in hopes the feds will adopt the plan. Plus, we’ll visit an Indigenous chef in her kitchen to learn what she’s cooking. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Emma VandenEinde
Hanna Merzbach
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West with the National Outdoor Leadership School.
Hugh Cook
Hugh Cook is Wyoming Public Radio's Northeast Reporter, based in Gillette. A fourth-generation Northeast Wyoming native, Hugh joined Wyoming Public Media in October 2021 after studying and working abroad and in Washington, D.C. for the late Senator Mike Enzi.
