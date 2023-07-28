July 28, 2023
Segments
Black Jewel was a coal company that operated in four states – Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming – and this July marked the fourth anniversary of the company filing for bankruptcy. Many miners in all four states had no notice and were left without paychecks or jobs. Award-winning journalist Ken Ward Jr. is based in West Virginia and has followed the story of Black Jewel. He recently published a story for ProPublica about the company’s mishandling. He spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.
Wyoming is talking about the greater sage-grouse again: a polarizing topic that has been in conversation amongst western states over the last couple of decades. The federal government wants to expand the bird’s protected range, and the state is skeptical about that plan. So, state officials and locals recently put their heads together about it to craft their own plan.
For years it was extremely difficult to find meals like Bison Pot Roast or an Elk Taco at a restaurant. Yet Indigenous cuisine has been in the Americas for centuries. Now, several Indigenous chefs are finally being recognized and using their talents to serve the community.
Nine students from a public high school in New York City just wrapped up a three-week field trip to Wyoming’s national parks, learning everything from historic masonry to log preservation and wood window repair.
How does an underfunded and overworked rural police department help a community feel more supported? Riverton’s new police chief is hoping a Community Service Officer program could help.
ARTCORE is a Casper-based arts organization that has provided opportunities for artists in a variety of disciplines to showcase their skills. They recently began their season, which runs through next year. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with ARTCORE executive director Carolyn Deuel about what to expect.
Across the region, goatheads - or puncturevine - are a scourge to cyclists, walkers and our four-legged friends: they pop tires and embed themselves in shoes and sensitive paws. There are many efforts to halt their spread, and new research could help to better target that work.
