May 26, 2023
Segments
Indigenous art is often only viewed as a historical work of the past, but that art and the Indigenous people who make it are still present today. One Cochiti Pueblo artist showcases that concept in his latest exhibit at the History Colorado Museum in Denver.
The Colorado River Basin is a water system that runs from the Rocky Mountains, starting in Wyoming, all the way into the desert of the southwest and Mexico. It provides water for 40 million people, but also for many other things, like agriculture and outdoor recreation. But in recent years, this system has been at record lows, and shortages are expected to get worse. So how can seven states, 30 Native American tribes and northern Mexico learn to live with less? KUNC’s reporter and managing editor Luke Runyon put together a podcast series exploring the issue. It is called ‘Thirst Gap’ and is out now. He spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.
The nation's second-largest reservoir has been shrinking as drought and steady demand strain the Colorado River. Lake Powell water levels are low, but canyons and ecosystems are emerging.
The Gillette City Council is currently debating whether or not to adopt a hate crime ordinance. It’s passed two of three readings since being introduced late last month. And it’s proven to be a hot topic. The council chamber is filled with residents earlier this month waiting to voice their opinions on the second reading of the hate crime ordinance. They’ve had to wait as the council conducted its regular business before hearing public comment on the issue. When they finally had the chance to speak--some of the comments were heated.
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon now has a podcast. He released the first episode of “The Morning Gather” earlier this month. It focused on the hard winter that wildlife experienced this year. The 30 or so-minute episodes will come out monthly on topics that are important to Wyomingites. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska sat down with Gordon to discuss it.
A black bear hunter mistakenly killing a grizzly begs the question, are black bear hunters educated well enough?In the late nineties, the sentiment, “Shoot, Shovel, and Shut-up” was often heard in Park County. A downtown gun shop, used by Wyoming Game and Fish for hunter safety classes, displayed a large handgun in a front case. The sign in front of the handgun said, “Wyoming Bear Spray”. The lone Law Enforcement officer for the Shoshone National Forest’s 1.6 million acres worked six cases of intentional illegal grizzly shootings in 2003.
The batteries in your cell phone, the glass in solar panels and other important materials all depend on rare earth minerals. That’s leading to a new mining rush in the West.
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, a grizzly bear was mistakenly killed near Cody earlier this month. Are black bear hunters educated well enough? As the Colorado River shrinks, one of its largest reservoirs is at a record low. Before Lake Powell gets a big springtime boost, dropping water has revealed an otherworldly landscape. And, a mining company may have found the largest known deposit of rare earth minerals in North America in Southeast Wyoming.