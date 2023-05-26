© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
May 26, 2023

Caitlin TanEmma VandenEindeHugh CookKamila Kudelska Penny PrestonWill Walkey
    Today on the show, a grizzly bear was mistakenly killed near Cody earlier this month. Are black bear hunters educated well enough? As the Colorado River shrinks, one of its largest reservoirs is at a record low. Before Lake Powell gets a big springtime boost, dropping water has revealed an otherworldly landscape. And, a mining company may have found the largest known deposit of rare earth minerals in North America in Southeast Wyoming.

