March 3, 3023
Segments
Survey finds Wyomingites favor natural gas as a future source of energy most and carbon capture leastTwo University of Wyoming (UW) researchers wanted to understand how Wyomingites feel about the future of energy, including their perceptions and values. Selena Gerace and Jessica Western initially completed a survey of residents back in 2019. Gerace and Western decided to offer an updated version of the survey in 2022. Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan interviewed Gerace and Western to learn more about the survey results and how they changed over the years.
Staunton State Park has invested in all-terrain wheelchairs for people with disabilities so that they can get out and enjoy nature again.
Numbers from the annual “Moose Day” help Wyoming’s Game & Fish Department get a more accurate picture of the health of the local moose herd.
The Wyoming federal delegation is looking to make its mark on Washington. That includes newly sworn-in Congresswoman Harriet Hageman.
Sublette County is the only county in the state without a hospital but the community is trying to change that. Back in November of 2020, voters approved the formation of the Sublette County Hospital District by a 60 percent margin. This granted the district the ability to levy a property tax to build a hospital and long-term care facility. Since then, the Sublette County Health Foundation has been trying to secure funding. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska spoke to Kari Dewitt, Sublette County Hospital District public relations director and the Sublette County Health Foundation director, on the challenges and need for this new hospital.
Friday, March 3 marks the last day of the 67th Wyoming legislature. It was a 40 day session and a lot happened. Many bills were introduced and many died. Governor Mark Gordon has already signed some into law and he has 15 days from the end of the session to act on bills. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska spoke with Northeast Wyoming reporter Hugh Cook and Energy and Natural Resources reporter Caitlin Tan.
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, we have come to the end of the Wyoming 67th legislative session. Three of our reporters bring us a recap. We check in with the Wyoming federal delegation including newly sworn-in congresswoman Harriet Hageman. We’ll hear how Wyomingites feel about the future of energy and how that plays into their everyday values. And Colorado state parks are increasing accessibility with technology. Those stories and more.