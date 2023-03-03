© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces podcast logo
Open Spaces

March 3, 3023

By Caitlin Tan,
Emma VandenEindeHanna MerzbachHugh CookKamila Kudelska Will Walkey
Published March 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST
Two people stand on skis, talking.
Hanna Merzbach
/
KHOL
Segments
Listen to the Full Show
  • Open Spaces podcast logo
    Open Spaces: Podcast
    Open Spaces, March 3, 2023
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, we have come to the end of the Wyoming 67th legislative session. Three of our reporters bring us a recap. We check in with the Wyoming federal delegation including newly sworn-in congresswoman Harriet Hageman. We’ll hear how Wyomingites feel about the future of energy and how that plays into their everyday values. And Colorado state parks are increasing accessibility with technology. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Emma VandenEinde
Hanna Merzbach
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Hugh Cook
Hugh Cook is Wyoming Public Radio's Northeast Reporter, based in Gillette. A fourth-generation Northeast Wyoming native, Hugh joined Wyoming Public Media in October 2021 after studying and working abroad and in Washington, D.C. for the late Senator Mike Enzi.
See stories by Hugh Cook
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Will Walkey
Will Walkey is Wyoming Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. He first arrived in Wyoming in 2020, where he covered Teton County for KHOL 89.1 FM in Jackson. His work has aired on NPR and numerous member stations throughout the Rockies, and his story on elk feedgrounds in Western Wyoming won a regional Murrow award in 2021.
See stories by Will Walkey