December 9, 2022
Segments
-
A new study reveals elk depend on private land during the winter in the Greater Yellowstone EcosystemA new study highlights the importance of both protected and private lands in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) for wildlife migration. The study specifically focuses on elk in the GYE, which includes much of western Wyoming and is ‘one of the largest nearly intact temperate-zone ecosystems on Earth,’ according to the National Park Service. Lead researcher Laura Gigliotti spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.
-
On November 19, a voice that was heard by generations of Wyoming Cowboy fans at War Memorial Stadium called his final game: the Cowboys against Boise State. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with longtime public address announcer Jack Nokes about his four decades of sports announcing.
-
Wildfires are growing larger and more destructive across the West due to climate change. Yet more people than ever are moving to fire-prone spaces near forests and grasslands. Some of the fastest housing growth in these areas is happening in the Mountain West.
-
A new wolf-focused podcast wants to create a mutual understanding of wildlife and working land issuesA new podcast from Montana State University Extension and the Western Landowners Alliance digs into the controversy of wolves. Co-host Alex Few said “Working Wild University” is for those who are passionate about open spaces and wildlife in the West and the healthy communities that sustain people and wildlife in the West. She told Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska that those values are not understood everywhere.
-
Colorado is forcing a group of farmers to reduce irrigation but hasn't stopped watering its own fieldsColorado has pledged to eliminate thousands of acres of irrigated agriculture in a focused region on the eastern plains. The burden falls mostly on private landowners. But the state also has irrigation wells there. And local farmers say they shouldn’t be the only ones to sacrifice their water rights.
-
Vaping and e-cigarettes have increased in popularity in recent years, largely due to the misconception that they are healthier than cigarettes. University of Wyoming researcher Guanglong He is looking into how vaping can cause cardiac failure. Wyoming Public Radio’s Taylar Stagner talked with He about his ongoing research.
-
In 2018, the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation purchased land in Southeastern Idaho. For decades it was used for farming. But that hid a much darker history. Now, there are efforts to restore the land.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, one tribe in our region is restoring the site of one of the bloodiest massacres of Native Americans in U.S. history. A long time voice heard at University of Wyoming athletics events has stepped away from the microphone. And a new podcast is focusing on wolves to educate the public about the role of wildlife on the landscape. Those stories and more.