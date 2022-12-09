© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022
Jack Nokes
    Open Spaces: Podcast
    Open Spaces December 9, 2022
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, one tribe in our region is restoring the site of one of the bloodiest massacres of Native Americans in U.S. history. A long time voice heard at University of Wyoming athletics events has stepped away from the microphone. And a new podcast is focusing on wolves to educate the public about the role of wildlife on the landscape. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan
Hugh Cook
Kaleb Roedel
Kamila Kudelska
Rae Solomon
Taylar Stagner
Will Walkey
