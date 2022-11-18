© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

November 18, 2022

A group of bearded men gather around a banner proclaiming "New Guinness World Record! Longest Beard Chain Casper, WY - Nov. 11, 2022"
    Today on the show, we'll float down the Snake River with the Wyoming Game and Fish, trying to get a better understanding of cutthroat trout. Wyoming's new congresswoman Harriett Hageman speaks to us about her plans for her new position. And we tag along for two different contests…. we'll taste test tap water in our region, and visit a mustache competition in Casper. Those stories and more.

