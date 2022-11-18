November 18, 2022
Segments
-
Colorado cities competed to see which has the best-tasting tap water. KUNC's Alex Hager was invited to judge, but found that it's hard to pick up on "grassy, earthy and rubbery" flavors in a famously bland beverage.
-
A group of University of Wyoming researchers are the first to use NASA technology to get a bigger picture of wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
-
Inflation has hit paychecks pretty hard this year as it is at a 40-year high . Decision makers in Washington, D.C. are hoping to see inflation go down. In fact, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point in October, putting the rate at 3.75 percentage points, up from zero in March. And while fuel prices have slowly decreased from record levels nationally and statewide, the average price of gas in Wyoming is $3.62 per gallon, up from $3.49 a year ago. Jared Bernstein is a member of the Council of Economic Advisers for the White House, and tackling inflation is part of his job. Wyoming Public Radio's Caitlin Tan asked him how the White House is thinking about tackling inflation and increased fuel prices in rural areas.
-
As wildfire seasons stretch longer and fires burn hotter, researchers are digging into the resiliency of soil microbes critical to forest recovery.
-
The Wyoming Game & Fish Department monitored the cutthroat trout populations in mid-October by electrofishing.
-
The Ford Wyoming Center in Casper hosted the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships, an event that celebrates facial hair, on Nov. 12. They combined it with Casper’s annual Booze and Bacon Festival, and the combination attracted hundreds of attendees.
-
On election night, Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards had the chance to speak with Harriet Hageman only moments after she learned she’d won Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Edwards asked her about bringing the state together after a contentious run against Liz Cheney and Democrat Lynette Grey Bull, and about her first priorities. Here’s what Hageman had to say.
-
The Great Salt Lake reached record lows this year and Utah lawmakers are scrambling for solutions. One key factor will be preserving the largest river that feeds the lake. But solutions aren’t easy to find.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, we'll float down the Snake River with the Wyoming Game and Fish, trying to get a better understanding of cutthroat trout. Wyoming's new congresswoman Harriett Hageman speaks to us about her plans for her new position. And we tag along for two different contests…. we'll taste test tap water in our region, and visit a mustache competition in Casper. Those stories and more.