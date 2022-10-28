October 28, 2022
Today on the show, we hear from Republican candidate for State Superintendent Megen Degenfelder. Elk hunting season is already in full swing this year, however, the Game and Fish Department says warmer weather is making it harder to fill tags. Plus we get into the Halloween spirit and learn more about ghost tours. Those stories and more.
Segments
Warmer falls have made hunting harder, especially elk. This is affecting the Wyoming Game and Fish Department managing elk.
A new report showed that Wyoming is home to the largest intact sagebrush habitat in the West. Grand Teton wants to keep it that way.
Students in Weston County schools are eating locally grown and raised foods and learning about the role of local agriculture as part of a nationwide Farm to School program.
By now, you’ve probably carved your pumpkins, picked out your costumes, and bought your candy. But there’s one other Halloween activity that may still be on your list: a ghost tour.
One of the biggest races this year in Albany County is the race for sheriff. The incumbent, Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, must defend his seat from challenger Joel Senior. Both took part in a debate last week hosted by the University of Wyoming Political Science and Criminal Justice clubs and moderated by Jeff Victor of the Laramie Reporter and Wyoming Public Radio. Here are some highlights of the debate.
Wyoming’s many family owned ranches and farms do not always have an easy go of it and it is not always profitable. But a few are starting to look to “agri-tourism” as inspiration for some supplemental income.
When a nurse comes to a new mother’s home to help with nutrition and developmental milestones, it’s called a home visit. A federal program funds home visits for low-income families in the state. But as reporter Madelyn Beck found out for Wyofile, that program may lose its funding before the end of the year. Beck said there’s a bill proposed to increase funding but it hasn’t advanced. She said groups have been concerned for a while now.
Wyoming will elect a new superintendent of public instruction next month. Wyoming Public Radio's Taylar Stagner talked with Republican candidate Megan Degenfelder about teacher shortages, transparency, and the future of education.