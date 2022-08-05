August 5, 2022
Listen To The Full Show
-
Today on the show, the latest look at the primary race for Liz Cheney's at-large House seat. The states that rely on the Colorado River are under pressure to make huge cuts in water use or face a federal crackdown. In Colorado, providers are seeing a sharp rise in demand from out-of-state patients, including some from Wyoming. Those stories and more.
Segments
-
The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Colorado, and left a smoky taste and smell in the water for months after it was extinguished. That meant an expensive fix as the town of Superior tries to improve water quality.
-
You've probably heard a number of political candidates complain about the Federal COVID-19 spending. But it turns out that many of those candidates and party officials accepted over $3.5 million in federal relief subsidies. WyoFile reporter Maggie Mullen authored a story looking into the matter.
-
State Senator Tara Nethercott is one of the candidates trying to succeed Ed Buchanan as Wyoming’s Secretary of State. Nethercott is an attorney from Cheyenne and is the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck begins the conversation by discussing Limited Liability companies in the state that some say are a tax haven for bad actors. Nethercott has looked into the issue and isn’t concerned.
-
Yellowstone National Park received historic flooding earlier this summer. There have been a lot of effects on things like roads, tourism and infrastructure, causing the landscape to change dramatically. But what about other things - like earthquakes and eruptions? Yellowstone is one of the most seismically active areas in the country. Wyoming Public Radio's Caitlin Tan spoke with Mike Poland, the scientist-in-charge for the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, to find out.
-
On July 30, the Union Pacific Railroad's Museum Special rode between the Denver Union Station and Cheyenne, pulled by Big Boy locomotive 4014, marking the first time in four years that the train has carried passengers between the two cities.
-
A summer deadline approaches for state leaders to agree on how to cut their water use from the Colorado River.
-
As the battle for reproductive rights deepens in post-Roe America, a law professor points out, “Colorado is going to be so important in the near future, immediate future, right now."
-
One of the nation’s most closely watched primaries is in Wyoming. Liz Cheney hopes to keep her seat in Congress, but she alienated many of the state's Republicans by voting to impeach President Trump. And that’s created a dilemma for Democrats in one of the state’s few solidly blue areas. Should they change parties to vote for her in the primary?