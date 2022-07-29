© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
July 29, 2022

A black and white photo of George Ostrom leaning on a truck with the Wyoming bucking horse emblem on the door.
George Ostrom, Jr. Collection
/
Museum at the Bighorns, Sheridan, Wyoming
    In this episode, Wyoming's abortion ban was put on hold this week the same day it was supposed to go into effect. Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney knows her re-election is an uphill battle. A program that helps new moms on the Wind River Reservation just lost funding. And a debate over controlling mosquitoes. Those stories and more.
  • Liz Cheney Portrait
    Open Spaces
    "Underdog" Cheney battles for re-election
    Bob Beck
    Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney has an uphill climb in her attempt to get re-elected. Her vote to impeach Donald Trump turned Wyoming Republican Leadership against her and many others in the state. The most recent polling has her 20 points behind top challenger Harriet Hageman who has Trump's endorsement. Cheney has received a lot of national attention recently with her work on the commission investigating what happened on January 6th, 2021, and Trump's role in trying to overturn the election. For several weeks the hearings were largely ignored in Wyoming. Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck asked her if that's changed.
  • Megan Degenfelder
    Open Spaces
    Former Department of Education official looks to become State Superintendent
    Bob Beck
    A former chief policy officer for former State Superintendent Jillian Balow is hoping to win the Republican nomination for the job. Casper native Megan Degenfelder has also worked in the energy sector. She says her goal is to connect the education community with all stakeholders, from parents to business leaders. She talked to Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck.
  • Two people in light hazmat gear stand in front of a white truck outfitted with mosquito spray.
    Open Spaces
    Mosquitoes: How two different communities manage the 'most dangerous animal'
    Caitlin Tan
    People living in Wyoming are very familiar with mosquitoes. In fact, there are 45 species in the state. To keep them away, people use personal bug spray, citronella candles, head nets, etc.
  • A black and white photo of George Ostrom leaning on a truck with the Wyoming bucking horse emblem on the door.
    Open Spaces
    The Museum at the Bighorns will host an exhibit by a former longtime resident and WWI veteran
    Hugh Cook
    George Ostrom was a veteran and longtime resident of Sheridan County. He's credited by some as the person behind one of Wyoming's most iconic images. A temporary exhibit at the Museum at the Bighorns in Sheridan is set to showcase several of his sketches drawn during his time in the U.S. Army in Europe during WWI. Wyoming Public Radio's Hugh Cook spoke with Collections Manager Jessica Salzman about the upcoming exhibit's temporary home.
  • A black and white photo of an older truck in front of three crosses.
    Open Spaces
    Local author explores the rural duality of boomtowns in a new book
    Taylar Stagner
    The story of Rock Springs is riddled with energy booms and busts. Author J. J. Anselmi was born and raised there and said he often has mixed feelings about his hometown. Wyoming Public Radio's Taylar Stagner talked with Anselmi about his new book "Out Here On Our Own: An Oral History of an American Boomtown" where he interviews residents about Rock Springs.
  • Protests Break Out Across The U.S. As Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade
    Open Spaces
    Judge blocks Wyoming abortion ban, but providers still face uncertainty
    Will Walkey
    A new law banning abortions in Wyoming was put on hold by a state judge Wednesday. That means services continue at the state’s one clinic that provides them.How long that will last, though, is uncertain, as the judge only blocked the law temporarily until she can hear a lawsuit by abortion rights advocates.

