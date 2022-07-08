July 8, 2022
-
In this episode, we will hear from Republican candidate for the U-S House of Representatives Harriet Hageman who will discuss a number of issues including the climate. While abortion is still legal since Wyoming's trigger law hasn't gone into effect just yet, abortion rights supporters are worried about the vague wording of exceptions. And we'll hear about how our region can be in a drought, but still experience historical flooding, like in Yellowstone. Those stories and more.
-
Colorado River water managers are facing a monumental task. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has asked seven western states to commit to an unprecedented amount of conservation and do it before a deadline later this summer. This comes amid shrinking water levels in the nation's largest reservoirs.
-
Former Wyoming Public Radio reporter Savannah Maher has taken a look at a pair of cases that were considered poaching in Wyoming. They both had different outcomes. The recent story for High Country News is called "Who does the state of Wyoming consider a poacher?" She joined Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck to discuss the article, starting with the case of former tribal game warden Clayvin Herrera who faced charges after asserting a treaty right to hunt on unoccupied land in the Bighorn National Forest.
-
Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman is a Fort Laramie native who received both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wyoming. She decided to enter politics and ran for governor in a crowded race in 2018. While she considered running against Gov. Mark Gordon, she decided to run for federal office instead. She spoke with Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck.
-
-
The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) is the largest Class I railroad in the country and is one of the two major freight railroads in Wyoming. The railroad has been one of the major economic drivers and employers for many of the Wyoming communities it passes through. In February, BNSF instituted an attendance policy known as Hi-Viz, which drew immediate criticism from employees and railroad unions.
-
The only clinic that provides abortion services in the state is still providing them. Dr. Giovannia Anthony who works at the clinic in Jackson said they are still getting calls for appointments. As of this publication, abortion is still legal. But that could change any day now.
-
The recent flooding around Yellowstone National Park also created challenges for gateway towns like Gardner, Red Lodge and Cooke City in Montana. That includes lost homes and possibly lost livelihoods. For travelers who can no longer access the park through those towns, there’s another Montana entrance: West Yellowstone, the most popular gateway to the park.