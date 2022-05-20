May 20, 2022
Listen to the Full Show
-
On this episode, two Wyoming hospitals shut down their labor and child delivery services. Now expecting mothers may have to drive an hour or more to deliver their child. Some Wyoming ranchers say the system is broken. Governor Gordon announced a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person Taskforce in 2019. When Indigenous people go missing there are lots of questions as to why. Those stories and more.
Segments
-
As a drought-stricken region looks ahead to the summer, climate scientists are keeping an eye on high-mountain snowpack and its path to streams and rivers. Snow at high altitudes makes up the majority of the water in the Colorado River – where this past winter has left low totals.
-
Unless you are heavily involved in Wyoming Party Politics, you’ve probably never heard of Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne. But within the party system, Eathorne is a polarizing figure. Under Eathorne the party has become more conservative and more combative and those fights involve members of their own party. While there were a minority of Republicans who always behaved that way, they have thrived and have gained power under Eathorne. WyoFile’s Rone Tempest and Tennessee Watson joined the Casper Star Tribune's Victoria Eavis to develop a profile of Eathorne. Eavis speaks with Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck.
-
A federal bill is proposing to change how cattle are sold to meatpackers, and although some Wyoming ranchers say the system is currently broken, they are skeptical that the bill could change the process.
-
A docuseries hopes to show environmental changes everyday people are experiencing in the Rocky Mountain WestA University of Wyoming graduate student has created a docuseries that focuses on Wyoming and surrounding regions, telling the story of those who have been affected first-hand by environmental and climate change. The series' creator Taryn Bradley spoke with Wyoming Public Radio's Hugh Cook.
-
In the past couple of weeks, the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins announced they will no longer be providing labor and child delivery services in June. That was the second hospital to make the decision within a month. South Lincoln Hospital District in Kemmerer also cut those services.
-
Agencies like the Forest Service often use contract airplanes to drop fire retardant on wildfires. If resources fall short, though, a specialized team of military personnel can help. This year is shaping up to be another extreme fire season, so having this backup may be especially helpful.
-
“It's taken far too long for some of these conversations to happen. But they are happening. And institutions are adapting to the changing demographics of those who are serving.”
-
During the third annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person (MMIP) march on Wind River Reservation everyone wore red. Many hung their heads in remembrance of loved ones lost as a prayer was said as drums played.