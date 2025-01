Episode 8: El Vedauwoo (Part 1 and 2) - Today is the 18th anniversary of Todd Skinner’s death. Todd was the most famous climber Wyoming ever produced. He and I attended the University of Wyoming at the same time and we both learned how to climb hard in Vedauwoo. Thereafter, I became an alpinist and Todd became one of the world’s greatest sport climbers. We teamed up for a wild, hilarious expedition to Mexico before he tragically died in Yosemite.