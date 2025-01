Episode 6: The Bike Messenger (Part 1 and 2) - I had failed on another Himalayan expedition and felt lost. I took a bus from Lhasa north into the heart of Tibet. I wanted to get a pony but ended up getting a bicycle. I pedaled into the Nyainqêntanglha Mountains, my pack strapped to the bicycle. I intended to solo a peak. Instead, I ended up becoming a messenger for an old Buddhist woman. What you expect is never what you get.