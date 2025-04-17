© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

The Accurate Rifle #483: Warren Page Papers

Published April 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Warren Page with a moose in the Rainy Pass section of Alaska. Box 45, Warren Page papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Warren Page with a Zambian bull elephant. Box 45, Warren Page papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Marketing brochure for the African Wildlife Leadership Foundation. Box 2, Warren Page papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cover of The Accurate Rifle by Warren Page. Box 17, Warren Page papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Warren Page was one of the nation’s leading outdoor writers and sporting firearm authorities. He was born in New England in 1910 and attended Harvard University, where he received a degree in English. After several years working as a teacher and serving in the U.S. Navy, Page became the shooting editor for Field and Stream magazine.

In his 24 years working for the publication, Page wrote hundreds of articles and traveled the world hunting big game. He bagged tigers in India, elephants in Africa, and moose in Alaska.

Page argued that hunters were also conservationists. He was a founding trustee of the African Wildlife Leadership Foundation, an organization which funded conservation and wildlife management educational programs for young Africans. Page was also a competitive marksman, having won nine national bench rest shooting titles.

Page’s book, The Accurate Rifle, was heralded as “the most up-to-date authoritative discussion of rifle accuracy anywhere in print”. It addressed the rifleman’s quest to put shot after shot through the same identical hole.

See the Warren Page papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

