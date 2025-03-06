The Irrepressible Shirley Chisholm #471: Women’s History Research Center Papers

Shirley Chisholm was unafraid to challenge political norms and break glass ceilings. In 1968 she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Brooklyn, New York. As the first African American woman in Congress, she introduced more than fifty pieces of legislation. Her focus was on racial and gender equity and lobbying for her constituents, especially the poorest ones. She was vocal in her disapproval of American involvement in the Vietnam War.

Her 1970 autobiography, titled Unbought and Unbossed, was characteristic of her irrepressible independence. Just four years after winning her congressional seat, she audaciously declared her candidacy to become president. Listen in to her announcement:

The Irrepressible Shirley Chisholm clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:09

I stand before you today as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the presidency of the United States of America.

Chisholm served seven terms in the U.S. Congress. She died in 2005 and was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

See the Women’s History Research Center papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.