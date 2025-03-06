© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

The Irrepressible Shirley Chisholm #471: Women’s History Research Center Papers

Published March 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Advertisement for a television program featuring Representative Shirley Chisholm, originally published in the Manhattan Tribune newspaper, October 11, 1969. Box 13, Women’s History Research Center papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Advertisement for a television program featuring Representative Shirley Chisholm, originally published in the Manhattan Tribune newspaper, October 11, 1969. Box 13, Women’s History Research Center papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Text of a speech arguing for “Equal Rights for Women”, given by Representative Shirley Chisholm on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, May 21, 1969. Box 13, Women’s History Research Center papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Text of a speech arguing for “Equal Rights for Women”, given by Representative Shirley Chisholm on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, May 21, 1969. Box 13, Women’s History Research Center papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Flyer with quotes from Representative Shirley Chisholm. Box 13, Women’s History Research Center papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Flyer with quotes from Representative Shirley Chisholm. Box 13, Women’s History Research Center papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Article from the National Examiner regarding Representative Shirley Chisholm’s run for president, written by her husband, June 11, 1972. Box 13, Women’s History Research Center papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Article from the National Examiner regarding Representative Shirley Chisholm’s run for president, written by her husband, June 11, 1972. Box 13, Women’s History Research Center papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Shirley Chisholm was unafraid to challenge political norms and break glass ceilings. In 1968 she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Brooklyn, New York. As the first African American woman in Congress, she introduced more than fifty pieces of legislation. Her focus was on racial and gender equity and lobbying for her constituents, especially the poorest ones. She was vocal in her disapproval of American involvement in the Vietnam War.

Her 1970 autobiography, titled Unbought and Unbossed, was characteristic of her irrepressible independence. Just four years after winning her congressional seat, she audaciously declared her candidacy to become president. Listen in to her announcement:

The Irrepressible Shirley Chisholm clip1.mp3

I stand before you today as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the presidency of the United States of America.

Chisholm served seven terms in the U.S. Congress. She died in 2005 and was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

See the Women’s History Research Center papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center