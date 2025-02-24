Life of a Missionary’s Wife #468: Blanche Schroer Papers

Laura Alice Brown was born in Nassau on the Bahama Islands in 1864. She grew up in a wealthy family and was tutored in French, music and the domestic arts. She learned to swim in warm Caribbean waters and played the organ at the Episcopal cathedral in Nassau. It was there that she met John Roberts, a missionary clergyman.

John courted Laura and soon they were engaged to be married. But John was asked to leave the Bahamas for the Wyoming Territory. He was to be a missionary among the Indians. John travelled to the Wind River country. He found living conditions to be primitive and wrote to Laura asking to break off their engagement. How she would survive in such a wild country, he couldn’t imagine.

Laura had other ideas. She had no knowledge of Wyoming winters, or even of traveling alone. Nevertheless, in 1884 she set off for Wyoming. John and Laura were married in Rawlins’ newly constructed Episcopal church and then set up housekeeping – a simple bedroom in an adobe building shared with the Wind River Agency school.



