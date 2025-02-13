© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Life of a Laramie Plainswoman #465: Harriman Daniel Richardson Family Papers

Published February 13, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Portrait of Beulah Etta Richardson LaPash Berner. Box 4, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Life of a Laramie Plainswoman - Harriman Daniel Richardson Family Papers image1.jpg
Portrait of Beulah Etta Richardson LaPash Berner. Box 4, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Elmer LaPash and Beulah Richardson on their wedding day, September 1, 1896. Box 4, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Life of a Laramie Plainswoman - Harriman Daniel Richardson Family Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of Elmer LaPash and Beulah Richardson on their wedding day, September 1, 1896. Box 4, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Marriage Certificate of Elmer LaPash and Beulah Richardson, September 1, 1896. Box 4, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Life of a Laramie Plainswoman - Harriman Daniel Richardson Family Papers image3.jpg
Marriage Certificate of Elmer LaPash and Beulah Richardson, September 1, 1896. Box 4, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of the Beulah Richardson LaPash’s five daughters on horseback, 1916. Box 4, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Life of a Laramie Plainswoman - Harriman Daniel Richardson Family Papers image4.jpg
Photograph of the Beulah Richardson LaPash’s five daughters on horseback, 1916. Box 4, Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Beulah Etta Richardson was born on a homestead near Laramie in 1875. Her father, Harry Richardson, had moved west to work on the Union Pacific Railroad. He and his young family decided to settle northeast of Laramie, thanks to the Homestead Act of 1862.
 
The Richardsons laid claim to 160 acres and became successful ranchers of horses, cattle and sheep. Beulah matured into an accomplished horsewoman and was adept at all sorts of ranch work, including shearing sheep.

When she was nineteen, she found work delivering mail on horseback between Laramie and Summit, twice a week. It was an unusual job for a teenaged girl. She made the trip armed with a Winchester rifle.

Beulah married Elmer LaPash in 1896. She cut a pretty figure in a dress made of nine yards of silk. She and Elmer went on to raise a family of five girls, all born in the span of eleven years. Like their mother, the girls grew up comfortable on horseback.

Learn more about the life of Beulah Richardson LaPash Berner in the Harriman Daniel Richardson Family papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

