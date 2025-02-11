Selling Sinclair #464: Wendell C. White Collection of Sinclair Oil Corporation Films

This is Archives on the Air.

Sinclair Oil Corporation has a long history of distributing gasoline and other petroleum products to American consumers. The company was founded in 1916 in New York City. By the 1950s, it had grown to become America’s seventh largest oil company. Corporate advertising and marketing executives worked hard to spread the word about Sinclair products. There were carefully planned sales campaigns. Ads for Sinclair were everywhere.



They were on billboards, television, radio and in movie theaters. Listen in to this 1956 ad for Power X gasoline:



Selling Sinclair.mp3 Listen • 0:19

Rocket Away! The same mighty fuel used to power giant rockets is now blended into Sinclair Power X gasoline for your car. For new rocket getaway, new high octane, new superpower, power up with Power X! Power primed with rocket fuel, Sinclair Power X gasoline.

See the Wendell C. White Collection of Sinclair Oil Corporation Films at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.