© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Atoms for Peace #462: Frank A. Barrett Papers

Published February 4, 2025 at 6:00 PM MST
Cover of booklet titled “The International Atomic Energy Agency”, published by the U.S. Department of State, April 1957. Box 70, Frank A. Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — Atoms for Peace - Frank A. Barrett Papers image1.jpg
Cover of booklet titled “The International Atomic Energy Agency”, published by the U.S. Department of State, April 1957. Box 70, Frank A. Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Article titled “Atoms for Peace – or War?”, written by David Shea Teeple, January 12, 1957. Box 70, Frank A. Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — Atoms for Peace - Frank A. Barrett Papers image2.jpg
Article titled “Atoms for Peace – or War?”, written by David Shea Teeple, January 12, 1957. Box 70, Frank A. Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The Second World War ushered in an era of atomic warfare. But some wondered, could the power of the atom be harnessed for peaceful purposes?

President Dwight D. Eisenhower argued so in a speech delivered in 1953 to the United Nations General Assembly. Titled “Atoms for Peace”, his speech proposed the creation of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Agency was to help countries develop plans to use atomic energy peacefully. Politicians envisioned research into nuclear power generation stations and nuclear medicine. In the U.S., Eisenhower’s proposal received mixed reviews.

Some argued that any sharing of atomic research or material was dangerous. It could lead to an ever more escalating atomic arms race. Others believed that de-escalation of the arms race was possible by redirecting uranium meant for atomic weapon stockpiles to peaceful uses.

Learn more in the Frank A. Barrett papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center