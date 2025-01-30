“Mission 66” #461: Frank A. Barrett Papers

By the mid-1950s, tens of millions of Americans had taken to the road to visit our nation’s National Parks. But the parks weren’t all up to the task of accommodating so many visitors arriving by automobile. “Mission 66” was designed to help rectify that problem.

The National Park Service launched “Mission 66” on July 1st, 1956. It was an ambitious ten-year plan, backed by the President, Congress and the Secretary of the Interior.



In Grand Teton National Park, “Mission 66” brought dollars to spend on the development of Colter Bay Village on the northeast shore of Jackson Lake. The federal investment was a substantial 8.4 million dollars. Improvements to the area included the construction of 124 log cabins, a cafeteria, general store and a laundromat. A boat and tackle shop was built and picnic areas and parking areas were enlarged. It was thanks to “Mission 66” that visitor centers in the park were built and staffed.

