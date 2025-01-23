You Can Survive an Atomic Attack #459: Harold J. Cook Papers

© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Published January 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Cover of the booklet "Survival Under Atomic Attack" from the State of California Office of Civil Defense, October 1950. Box 18, Harold J. Cook papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — You Can Survive an Atomic Attack - Harold J. Cook Papers image1.jpg
Cover of the booklet “Survival Under Atomic Attack” from the State of California Office of Civil Defense, October 1950. Box 18, Harold J. Cook papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page from the booklet "Survival Under Atomic Attack" from the State of California Office of Civil Defense, October 1950. Box 18, Harold J. Cook papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — You Can Survive an Atomic Attack - Harold J. Cook Papers image2.jpg
Page from the booklet “Survival Under Atomic Attack” from the State of California Office of Civil Defense, October 1950. Box 18, Harold J. Cook papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page from the booklet "Survival Under Atomic Attack" from the State of California Office of Civil Defense, October 1950. Box 18, Harold J. Cook papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — You Can Survive an Atomic Attack - Harold J. Cook Papers image3.jpg
Page from the booklet “Survival Under Atomic Attack” from the State of California Office of Civil Defense, October 1950. Box 18, Harold J. Cook papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The aftermath of the World War II bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki struck fear in the hearts of Americans. What if the tremendous power of an atomic weapon was turned on the United States? Civil defense organizations prepared information to help educate citizens about atomic weapons and what to do in case of attack.

The pamphlet titled “Survival Under Atomic Attack” was published in 1950. In an atomic blast, readers were counseled to prepare to fall facedown, with their heads buried in their arms. School children were taught to climb under their desks in a drill known as duck and cover.
 
Government officials were careful not to alarm the general public about long term effects of exposure to radiation. People who had been subject to radiation were told they could get rid of radioactive dust by thoroughly scrubbing themselves and their clothes with soap and water.
 
Access the Harold J. Cook papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about surviving a 1950s atomic attack.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center