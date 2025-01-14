Snowbound on the High Plains #456: H.C. Waltz Papers

Winter means cold winds and blowing snow on the high plains of Wyoming. In 1872 when Methodist minister H.C. Waltz found himself trapped on a snowbound train from Laramie to Cheyenne he decided to recount his experiences in an article for the Western Christian Advocate.

Readers of the Saint Louis paper might have been unfamiliar with the train trip along the Union Pacific line, but Waltz got their attention. What should have been a short journey from Laramie to Cheyenne turned into a five-day ordeal.

Fierce winds blew drifting snow over the tracks, and even a snowplow train, specially designed to clear the tracks, struggled. Some two hundred snow-shovelers employed by the railroad walked ahead of the train, clearing snow shovel by shovel. Passengers grew hungry and agitated. A few decided to walk to Cheyenne ahead of the train.

Waltz blamed the management of the Union Pacific. The company had erected an insufficient number of snowsheds and snow fences.

Learn more in the H.C. Waltz papers at UW’s American Heritage Center